Emergency Room Visits Still Down

Posted: Jul. 7, 2020 7:11 AM PDT

Doctors and staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital want you to know that the Emergency Room is perfectly safe if you get sick–even with something other than Covid-19. Doctor Dawn Harris is the Emergency Department Medical Director and the hospital’s Director of Medicine. She says people are still refusing to come in during the pandemic, even with a major medical condition…

Harris says the E-R is one of the safest places to be because staff are all following strict medical guidelines to keep patients and themselves safe. She says everyone wears masks, but not all need to wear the personal protective equipment. She admits the place may not seem as personal as it used to….

Harris says Emergency Room visits are starting to trend upward a bit, but she says they still see far fewer patients than they should be.

