Emerging Family Justice Center Sought

Crime victims often need a variety of help beyond simply reporting to law enforcement. But the process can often be daunting. That’s why the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has received the green light, from County Supervisors, to apply for Cal OES funding for the creation of what’s called the Emerging Family Justice Center. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it would be a one-stop location for victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse, transnational abandonment, and human trafficking…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in Nevada County face several barriers to accessing services. That includes geographic isolation and transportation. And they are often unaware of existing resources. He says the lack of cohesive efforts between multidisciplinary providers causes service gaps and ineffective use of limited resources. The maximum award would be 220-thousand dollars. And Wilson indicates that the greater the grant the easier it may be to find a site for the Center…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the DA’s Office should find out whether they’ve qualified for the grant sometime this month.