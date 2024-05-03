< Back to All News

Emerging Family Justice Center Sought

Posted: May. 3, 2024 12:59 AM PDT

Crime victims often need a variety of help beyond simply reporting to law enforcement. But the process can often be daunting. That’s why the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office has received the green light, from County Supervisors, to apply for Cal OES funding for the creation of what’s called the Emerging Family Justice Center. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says it would be a one-stop location for victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse, transnational abandonment, and human trafficking…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in Nevada County face several barriers to accessing services. That includes geographic isolation and transportation. And they are often unaware of existing resources. He says the lack of cohesive efforts between multidisciplinary providers causes service gaps and ineffective use of limited resources. The maximum award would be 220-thousand dollars. And Wilson indicates that the greater the grant the easier it may be to find a site for the Center…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson says the DA’s Office should find out whether they’ve qualified for the grant sometime this month.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha