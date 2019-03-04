< Back to All News

Emmanuel Espiscopal Waffle Sale in 103rd Year

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 12:02 PM PST

It’s known to a lot of us as Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday. It’s also called Shrove Tuesday, and it’s tomorrow–the last day before lent begins on Ash Wednesday. One Grass Valley Church has it’s own spin on celebrating, and it’s a tradition that is over a century old. Serving pancakes is the long standing custom for Shrove Tuesday, but Emmanuel Espicopal Church Reverend Seth Kellerman says they do waffles…

Listen to Seth Kellerman

That was in 1916–103 years ago They sold eight waffles that year, and made two dollars for the church fundraiser. Wendy Willoughby with the church says it’s a lot bigger than that now, and it’s more than just waffles…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby

The waffle sale has two sessions–one from 10:30am to 1:30pm, and dinner from 4:30 to 7:30. It’s at the church–235 south Church Street in Grass Valley. The money raised goes to non-profits in western Nevada County.

–gf

