< Back to All News

Empire Mine Holds 124th Annual Miners Picnic

Posted: Aug. 30, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Bring a lunch, listen to some music, and enjoy some local history. Saturday is the annual Miners Picnic at Empire Mine State Historic Park. The event itself is even part of local history. Courtney Ferguson with Empire Mine says the first Miners Picnic was in 1895…

Listen to Courtney Ferguson 1

Living History Docents will be decked out in lavish attire, there will be a mine rescue re-enactment at high noon, lots of exhibits. and three bands…

Listen to Courtney Ferguson 2

They’re called Past Due and Playable. There will also be food vendors if you don’t want to bring your own lunch. There’s no extra charge, but the normal entry fee does apply. Miners Picnic activities run from 11am to 4pm. The park is open from 10 to 5.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha