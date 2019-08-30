Empire Mine Holds 124th Annual Miners Picnic

Bring a lunch, listen to some music, and enjoy some local history. Saturday is the annual Miners Picnic at Empire Mine State Historic Park. The event itself is even part of local history. Courtney Ferguson with Empire Mine says the first Miners Picnic was in 1895…

Listen to Courtney Ferguson 1

Living History Docents will be decked out in lavish attire, there will be a mine rescue re-enactment at high noon, lots of exhibits. and three bands…

Listen to Courtney Ferguson 2

They’re called Past Due and Playable. There will also be food vendors if you don’t want to bring your own lunch. There’s no extra charge, but the normal entry fee does apply. Miners Picnic activities run from 11am to 4pm. The park is open from 10 to 5.

–gf