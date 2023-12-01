< Back to All News

Empire Mine Holiday Activities This Weekend

Posted: Dec. 1, 2023 12:36 AM PST

You can also celebrate the start of the holiday season at Empire Mine State Park this weekend. State Parks Interpreter, Jean Rhyne, says on Saturday their annual event features a lot of festive music and activities at the beautifully decorated historic grounds and buildings…

Also, mining equipment and blacksmithing demonstrations. And musical entertainment is provided by the Grass Valley Cornish Christmas Choir, Celtic harpist Jessica Pittaway, local band Fire in the Kitchen, and seasonal tunes from classical guitarist Heather MacAdam, which is also in the clubhouse…

You can tour the Bourn cottage, where there are docents in period attire. And see if you can find laminated pictures of the pesky Cornish Piskies, described as cousins to pixies, which will be hanging all around the grounds. Holidays at the Park is on Saturday, from 11am to 4pm. And it only costs your standard state parks entry fee of five dollars.

