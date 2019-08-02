< Back to All News

Empire Mine Park In Solid Financial Shape

Posted: Aug. 2, 2019 12:12 AM PDT

Despite what supporters say is a lack of money from the state, Empire Mine State Park is in solid shape, going into a sold-out fundraiser tonight (Fri.). Steve Sanchez is with the Empire Mine Park Association, formed in 1976, to establish a solid local funding base. He also credits numerous local sponsors who’ve stepped up over the years…

Tonight’s event is the third annual “Mine, Wine, and Dine”. Sanchez says it usually raises around 20 to 25-thousand dollars. The money helps the Association get a lot of improvements done…

Empire Mine Park attracts around 100-thousand visitors a year.

