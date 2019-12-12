Employee Gets Scare When Opening Newspaper

It’s described as a bizarre case by the Grass Valley Police Department. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says an unsuspecting employee retrieved her business’ daily copy of the Union newspaper Wednesday morning, at a center on Idaho Maryland Road. Upon opening it, she got more than she was expecting…

Police say the only reason to place it where it was, and how it was positioned, would be an attempt to cause harm. The employee sustained a minor cut, but Blakemore says this was obviously intentional…

Blakemore says the suspect would not have known which business the newspaper was intended for. Police believe it’s an isolated incident, at this point.