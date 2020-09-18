< Back to All News

Employees At Grass Valley Store Thwart Theft

Posted: Sep. 18, 2020 12:58 AM PDT

One arrest, with another suspect still being sought, after what Grass Valley Police described as a major and aggressive theft attempt at a local store. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it was reported by employees, Wednesday afternoon, at B and C Hardware. They told officers that 22-year-old Desiree Vanni-Wagner and an unidentified man were loading up a shopping cart with about 13-hundred dollars worth of miscellaneous items from all over the store…

Blakemore says when the man was confronted by the employees he pushed and shove them. He then abandoned the cart, got into a car, and drove off in an unknown direction, leaving Wagner at the store…

Wagner, who is from the Sacramento suburb of Antelope, has been booked on two felony charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy. The man has not been located nor identified.

