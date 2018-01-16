< Back to All News

Employees’ Tools Taken From Company Vehicles

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 12:00 PM PST

Several thousand dollars worth of tools have been taken at a longtime business in the Grass Valley area. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the items were taken from company vehicles parked outside Byers Leafguard, on Slowpoke Lane….

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says there was no forced entry into the vehicles or the store, and it does no appear that anything was taken from inside the store. He says investigators are still working with employees to come up with a specific list of what was stolen…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Byers Leafguard celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha