Employees’ Tools Taken From Company Vehicles

Several thousand dollars worth of tools have been taken at a longtime business in the Grass Valley area. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the items were taken from company vehicles parked outside Byers Leafguard, on Slowpoke Lane….

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says there was no forced entry into the vehicles or the store, and it does no appear that anything was taken from inside the store. He says investigators are still working with employees to come up with a specific list of what was stolen…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Byers Leafguard celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.