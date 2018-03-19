Empty Bowl A Soup-er Success

A major fundraiser for those who provide support to the homeless population in Nevada County. The Empty Bowl event is the second largest fundraiser of the year for Hospitality House. Along with those donating towards the cause, a number of guests at Hospitality House also attended the event.

Kymber said the event helps others see that just because someone is homeless, doesn’t mean they are bad.

Debra said that Hospitality House has helped her more than once.

Randi shared why Hospitality House is so important.

Kymber stating she would have no place else to go without Hospitality House.

Many attendees had been to the Empty Bowl before and enjoy the sense of community.

They also enjoyed choosing a one-of-a-kind bowl.

There were over 200 bowls to choose from at each sitting.

Hospitality House board member Michael McDonald says the Empty Bowl fundraiser helps offset costs for providing necessary services.

Hospitality House helped 79 clients move into permanent housing last year.

Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says Hospitality House would not exist without community support.

The Empty Bowl event generates around ten thousand dollars to support the effort.