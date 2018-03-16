Empty Bowl Fundraiser for Homeless Saturday

It’s one of the more popular evenings in Nevada County, and it’s also a way to help the homeless. Hospitality House is hosting its ‘Empty Bowl’ meal tomorrow. Hospitality House Development Director Debbie McDonald says not only do you get to taste some delicious soups, but you get to keep the bowl…

The bowls are made by local potters and crafters. McDonald says the idea, along with keeping the one-of-a-kind bowls, is to get a little bit of an idea of what homeless people go through to get some hot food…

There are two seatings. One at noon, and one at 5pm, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

