Empty Bowl Fundraiser Underway

One of the most important fundraisers of the year for Hospitality House begins on September 7th. Since the pandemic, Empty Bowl has morphed into a two-week event, with supporters going to various restaurants. Marketing and Development Specialist, Jessica Solis-Hernandez, says now people buy 40-dollar tickets ahead of time, go to a participating restaurant, pick up one of five-to six-hundred bowls donated by local artists, and enjoy a specific item, such as an appetizer or entree…

That’s why patrons are strongly encouraged to go to the Hospitality House website to confirm participating dates and times at each restaurant before going out. Solis-Hernandez says this past fiscal year they served 799 unique locals, which is up 11-percent from a year ago…

Participating restaurants include Lola’s, Tofanelli’s, Sopa Thai, Friar Tucks, Three Forks Bakery and Brewing, and Heartwood Eatery. Solis-Hernandez also encourages patrons to order additional items to complete their meal, with that revenue going back to the restaurants.