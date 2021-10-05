Empty Bowl New Format Raises $30,000

The 15th Annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House returned, this year, as a new restaurant-hosted format for all of September. And Development Director Ashley Quadros says it raised just shy of 30-thousand dollars to help with emergency shelter services, food, case management, housing aid, and medical help, among other things they provide…

The traditional format had been a one-night event at Peace Lutheran Church. Quadros says it hasn’t been determined yet whether that will return next year, with so much positive feedback from this year’s benefit…

And Quadros says many ticketholders also took part in their flash art sale to increase their bowl collections. And others went above and beyond to patronize their restaurant of choice, with food and beverage add-ons, creating a domino effect of community support and camaraderie.