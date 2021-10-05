< Back to All News

Empty Bowl New Format Raises $30,000

Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 12:17 AM PDT

The 15th Annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House returned, this year, as a new restaurant-hosted format for all of September. And Development Director Ashley Quadros says it raised just shy of 30-thousand dollars to help with emergency shelter services, food, case management, housing aid, and medical help, among other things they provide…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

The traditional format had been a one-night event at Peace Lutheran Church. Quadros says it hasn’t been determined yet whether that will return next year, with so much positive feedback from this year’s benefit…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

And Quadros says many ticketholders also took part in their flash art sale to increase their bowl collections. And others went above and beyond to patronize their restaurant of choice, with food and beverage add-ons, creating a domino effect of community support and camaraderie.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha