Empty Bowl Once Again A Month-Long Event

It used to be a one-day event at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring. But with another COVID case surge in Nevada County making large gatherings possible infection points, Empty Bowl has again been spread out at various restaurants for the entire month of September. It’s an annual fundraiser for Hospitality House. Development Director Ashley Quadros says each week one to two restaurants host Empty Bowl, preparing gourmet soups in a beautifully donated artisan bowl. That’s the way it was done a year ago…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says dozens of artists continue to participate, creating and donating hundreds of handcrafted ceramic and wooden bowls. And from one to six pm, Wednesday, September first, to kick things off, there’s also a virtual art sale, featuring a variety of bowls and artisan creations…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

A limited number of tickets are available at each restaurant. They’re 40 dollars each for one artisan bowl and a meal. They must be purchased in advance and are available at the Hospitality House website, where you can also find the list of the local participating eateries.