Empty Bowl Raises 32-Thousand Dollars For Homeless

Posted: Oct. 11, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

The 16th annual Empty Bowl benefit raised about 32-thousand dollars for Hospitality House, close to traditional numbers. Two years ago, because of COVID crowding restrictions, they changed the format. Instead of a one-day gathering at Peace Lutheran Church, it’s now spread over two weeks at eight area restaurants. There’s also a separate Art Extravaganza on the last day. Over 400 people participated. Development Director Ashley Quadros says the number of homeless people they’ve served has climbed another 15-percent in the last year…

Quadros says ever-increasing rent spikes remain the biggest challenge…

Quadros also mentioned the recent opening of Brunswick Commons, managed by Hospitality House, in partnership with Nevada County and the Housing Authority, helping 50 homeless individuals. And she says the success of Empty Bowl is largely made possible by the artist community. This year, they created over 600 bowls.

