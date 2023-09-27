Empty Bowl Raises Over 23-thousand dollars

The 17th Annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House ended up raising over 23-thousand dollars. That compares to around 30-thousand each of the previous two years. Over 350 participated at seven restaurants over a two-week period this year. It was around 400 a year ago. But Marketing and Development Specialist Jessica Solis-Hernandez says the numbers were still impressive, especially compared to the pre-pandemic format, when it was a one-night event at a local church…

Hernandez says the success for the event is largely made possible by the artist community, who year after year continue to create and donate bowls by the hundreds. Seven restaurants also again stepped forward as hosts, each donating their own staff and time…

For the previous fiscal year, ending at the end of May, Hospitality House served over 79-thousand meals, up from 77-thousand the previous year.