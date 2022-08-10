Empty Bowl Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets just recently went on sale for the first of two major fundraisers of the year for Hospitality House. It’s the 16th annual Empty Bowl, but it’s also a double benefit this year. The first part once again allows ticketholders to dine at one or more of eight restaurants, from September ninth through the 23rd. Hospitality House Development Director, Ashley Quadros, says it used to be a one-day single gathering at Peace Lutheran Church. But COVID changed that, due to crowding concerns, to the new format, last year. And it looks like it’s here to stay. She says 96-percent surveyed are excited to come back to the dining out concept…

And Quadros says new this year is an Art Extravaganza at the steakhouse, on September 24th…

Tickets are 40 dollars each and available on the Hospitality House website or you can inquire at their office. And they go fast. In their last fiscal year, Hospitality House served 718 individuals, an increase of 15-percent over the previous year, providing nearly 78-thousand meals.