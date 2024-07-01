< Back to All News

Encampment Resolution Fund Approved

Jul. 1, 2024

While unsheltered homelessness impacts regions across Nevada County, officials have found that the highest impacts are in the Brunswick Basin. They say it’s due to the density of homes and businesses, which means a better proximity to amenities and services. The Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution accepting what’s called an Encampment Resolution Fund worth around two-and-a-half million dollars. It’s being implemented by the Behavioral Health Department. Director Phebe Bell told the Board that it will improve and expand the success of their Bridge Housing funds…

The county’s Program Manager for Homeless Services, Brendan Phillips, said services and support will address immediate physical and mental wellness. And that will result in meaningful paths to more safe and stable housing, while also addressing the community impacts from encampments. And he hopes chronically homeless will especially benefit, including one person who’d been unsheltered for 15 years…

The recent Point in Time count showed there were 258 unsheltered households in the county. And Bell also made clear that the fund could apply to anywhere in the county.

