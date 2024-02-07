End Of Landline Service Causing Concerns

There are still an estimated one-million Californians who only have landline phone service. And Nevada County officials say they’re being inundated with calls regarding AT and T’s recent intention to end such service, in an application they’ve filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, to disconnect landlines in a large portion of their service area. County Chief of Staff and Clerk, Jeff Thorsby, says AT and T is the primary carrier for the majority of households here. He says the company no longer wants to be the landline carrier of last resort where no other type of service is available…

click to listen to Jeff Thorsby

In August of last year, the FCC had announced that U.S telecom companies now only have to provide internet phone service. But Thorsby also points out that there are still a lot of broadband gaps in the county. He’s urging customers to get involved…

click to listen to Jeff Thorsby

The Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings on the matter through March. Thorsby says the AT and T also indicates they likely will not cut off landline service in areas where there is no other reliable service available, including cell phone service. But it’s uncertain whether that will actually happen.