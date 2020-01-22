Energy Incentive Pgm Shifts To Help PSPS Customers

A longtime self-generation energy incentive program, funded, in part, by PG and E ratepayer revenue, has been extended through 2024 by the Public Utilities Commission. But, in response to the utility’s controversial Public Safety Power Shutoffs, the focus has been shifted toward renewable energy. PG and E Spokeswoman Ari Vanrenen says there’s a particular emphasis on more costly energy storage, such as high-tech batteries that can store power generated by solar panels and other renewable sources. Incentives for gas-powered generators will no longer be granted. And Vanrenen says the most vulnerable customers, also including small businesses, will get first priority…

Governor Newsom and other elected officials have blasted PG and E’s handling of deliberate blackouts. But Vanrenen indicates it’s the new normal…

It’s 830-million dollars worth of incentives. PG and E is currently accepting applications. The size of an incentive will vary according to to the amount of energy stored.