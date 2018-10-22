Energy Plan Meeting at Rood Center Tonight

The future of energy use in Nevada County is the topic of a public forum this evening. The Sierra Business Council is working with county government to develop an Energy Action Plan…

Justine Quealy is a Climate Planning Technician with the Sierra Business Council. The plan is funded through a service charge on your power bill through what is called a public goods charge. Quealy says the meeting this evening will explain the plan..

The meeting is at 6pm at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. There’s also an online survey which is being conducted. The plan is for unincorporated Nevada County. Grass Valley. Nevada City, and Truckee will develop their own plans.

