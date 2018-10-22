< Back to All News

Energy Plan Meeting at Rood Center Tonight

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The future of energy use in Nevada County is the topic of a public forum this evening. The Sierra Business Council is working with county government to develop an Energy Action Plan…

Listen to Justine Quealy 1

Justine Quealy is a Climate Planning Technician with the Sierra Business Council. The plan is funded through a service charge on your power bill through what is called a public goods charge. Quealy says the meeting this evening will explain the plan..

Listen to Justine Quealy 2

The meeting is at 6pm at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. There’s also an online survey which is being conducted. The plan is for unincorporated Nevada County. Grass Valley. Nevada City, and Truckee will develop their own plans.

–gf

