Energy Savings Tips During Heat Advisory

With the latest summer heat advisory in effect until 11 Thursday night, it’s time to once again go over ways you can keep your PG and E bills down at least a little bit. The utility says air conditioning accounts for more than 40-percent of the season’s energy use. So Paul Moreno, with Marketing and Communications, says keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher can be effective, especially between 4 and 9pm, when rates are highest. It’s also important to cool your residence to below-normal temperature levels in the morning. That includes closing windows, doors, and window coverings. And use fans, to allow your AC unit to take a break…

Also, check and replace air filters regularly. Moreno says PG and E also offers a variety of energy incentive programs. He says there’s a program customers might consider, if they’ve invested in a Smart Thermostat. It’s available from June through October….

PG and E raised rates by another eight-percent in March. Among the reasons cited was the cost of maintaining aging infrastructure, rising natural gas and wholesale electric energy prices, and cost overruns from their new natural gas pipeline construction. The recent drought also reduced lower-cost hydroelectric generation, and fines they have to pay for causing wildfires.