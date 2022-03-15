< Back to All News

English Meadow Restoration Finally Begins Soon

Posted: Mar. 14, 2022 5:11 PM PDT

Restoration of NID’s scenic English Meadow is just a few months away from finally starting. The district is now accepting contractor bids for the one-point-two-million dollar project. NID Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says the meadow, at the six-thousand foot elevation, is about a mile upstream from Jackson Meadows Reservoir. It’s one of the district’s largest water storage facilities. She says the project has critical goals of producing a more wildfire-resilient watershed, while also protecting water supply and quality. That will be done through restoring the connection between the Middle Yuba River and its floodplain on 380 acres…

King says the project will expand fire fuels reduction and forest thinning efforts that have been initiated by NID throughout the county…

King says it’s hoped the project will begin in June and be completed in about three-to-four months. Funding comes through a grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board.

