Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings In Place

As we get deeper into wildfire season, it’s the second season where virtually all Nevada County residents are now part of PG and E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program. Spokesman Paul Moreno says sensitivity on portions of lines on all circuits has been tightened since May. On Wednesday, there was one major outage on a circuit that affected 12-hundred-80 customers. But sensitivity has been lessened since the program began…

Moreno also says this outage was caused by equipment failure, after a squirrel came in contact with a transformer. And he reiterates that the program has been a proven fire prevention tool…

Outages still tend to be of greater duration and more widespread with utility’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Both programs are implemented in areas mapped into high fire risk zones.