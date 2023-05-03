Enjoy Older Americans Month!

May is also the state’s 60th annual Older Americans Month. And the executive director of Gold Country Senior Services in Grass Valley, Leslie Lovejoy, is also glad to see the continued recognition of their valuable contributions to our past, present, and future. She says there’s a new and improved narrative about what it means to be an older person and what aging means today…

California has the highest number of people 55 and older in the country. And Lovejoy says Nevada County has one of the highest percentages, at 38-percent. As for plans to re-open a Senior Center here for the first time in about 18 years, on Colfax Highway, Lovejoy says the timeline continues to be pushed back, due to a slower-than-anticipated permitting process. So plans haven’t been submitted yet to the city. It had been hoped that the commercial kitchen would be ready by July for Meals on Wheels and dining. Now the hope is for late this year…

Also, around 400-thousand of the estimated 895-thousand-dollar cost still needs to be raised.