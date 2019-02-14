< Back to All News

Enrollment Increases in High School District

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 8:08 AM PST

It’s news that the Nevada Joint Union High School District has been waiting for for almost two decades. There are more students in the district this year than last year. Superintendent Brett McFadden says enrollment is up about 100 this year, and more students in school means more money for the district…

The district had 17 straight years of declining enrollemnt. McFadden says an economic recovery is the main reason, but he also says don’t look for the large enrollment that Nevada Union High School used to have, to return anytime soon…

McFadden says elementary and junior high schools are also seeing increasing enrollment, meaning more students for the high schools as those kids get older.

