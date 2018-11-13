Environmental Health Summit in Grass Valley

A chance to visit wth experts and learn about potential environmental issues around Nevada County water resorces and recreation areas. The Sierra Fund is hosting a two-hour Environmental Health Summit Tuesday evening beginning at 6PM at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Organizer Kelsey Westfall sasy there will be four topics of conversation.

Listen to Kelsey Westfall

The Mercury, heavy metal exposure, and water quality are legacy issues stemming back to the Gold Rush. The fire concerns are related to recent an current activity.

Westfall says the first hour will involve a roundtable discussion.

Listen to Kelsey Westfall

The second hour is audience particpation.

Listen to Kelsey Westfall

Free child care and snacks will be availble to workshop particpants.