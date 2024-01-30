Environmentalist Of Year Application Pd Begins

The South Yuba River Citizens League says they believe in supporting students who aspire to become agents of change, to help foster the next generation of environmentalists. Since 2002, they’ve awarded a four-thousand-dollar scholarship annually to one high school student graduating in the spring in Nevada, Sierra, or Yuba County. SYRCL Education Director Monique Streit says the application process is now underway for their Environmentalist of the Year. Students must have a minimum grade point average of three-point-oh and, of course, have demonstrated a commitment to the environment…

Streit says applicants must also answer a few essay questions. To date, the scholarship has helped 22 students pursue their passions and become environmental leaders, through their college degrees in science, political science, and the humanities…

The deadline for submissions is March 15th. SYRCL was founded in 1983, through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams.