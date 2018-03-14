< Back to All News

ERC and SBC Sponsor Business Workshops

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 5:37 AM PDT

Three organizations partnering to bring business workshops to Nevada County. The Economic Resource Council, The Sierra Business Council, and the Business and Career Network are sponsoring a four part series. Sierra Business Council Program Manager, Jessica Carr says the series is for business owners or anyone thinking about starting a business.

Listen to Jessica Carr

The first workshop is on March 22 and focuses on finding money for your business venture.

Listen to Jessica Carr

Carr says the April workshop is on business plan developement for startups and expansion and the May workshop focuses on marketing strategies.

The final workshop in June is a combination of all three sessions.

For more information about the Success Series visit the Nevada County Economic Resource Center website or the Sierra Business Council website.

 

