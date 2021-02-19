ERC Has New Executive Director

A change of management at the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and he’s a familiar face. Board Chair Jason Fouyer says Gil Mathew was once their CEO back in 2007…

After three years as CEO, Mathew went into the alternative energy business. He was co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of EnPower Systems before returning to the ERC in 2019 to manage the NoRTREC and California Manufacturing Technology Consulting contracts. And while the CEO position hasn’t changed much at the ERC, Fouyer says the community has, with the economic impacts from the pandemic in the last year. He says the focus for the Council has shifted more toward helping existing businesses survive, and less on attracting new ones…

Mathew takes over for current Interim Executive Director Tim Corkins, who held the reigns for three years.