< Back to All News

ERC Leadership to Focus on Broadband

Posted: Mar. 4, 2021 3:31 PM PST

It’s a new year and new leader at the helm of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council. Gil Mathew is taking another run at the position he held 10 years ago. On KNCO Insight, he shared his definition of what economic development is to a community.

Listen to Gil Mathew

In regards to what initiatives meet that standard, Mathew says broadband capability checks all the boxes.*

Listen to Gil Mathew

The director says the community needs to begin building projects that include broadband from the beginning, much like electricity and water. But for homes that currently exist in the county, one solution is for residents to commit resources to make it happen. The high cost of installation needs to shared by those who will benefit from access.

Listen to Gil Mathew

Mathew says, with 500 miles of private roads in the county the cost to bring broad band to everyone would be a billion dollar project. He says the ERC leadership has the skills to help move broadband forward.

Listen to Gil Mathew

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha