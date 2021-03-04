ERC Leadership to Focus on Broadband

It’s a new year and new leader at the helm of the Nevada County Economic Resource Council. Gil Mathew is taking another run at the position he held 10 years ago. On KNCO Insight, he shared his definition of what economic development is to a community.

Listen to Gil Mathew

In regards to what initiatives meet that standard, Mathew says broadband capability checks all the boxes.*

Listen to Gil Mathew

The director says the community needs to begin building projects that include broadband from the beginning, much like electricity and water. But for homes that currently exist in the county, one solution is for residents to commit resources to make it happen. The high cost of installation needs to shared by those who will benefit from access.

Listen to Gil Mathew

Mathew says, with 500 miles of private roads in the county the cost to bring broad band to everyone would be a billion dollar project. He says the ERC leadership has the skills to help move broadband forward.