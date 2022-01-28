Erin Minett Seeks Re-Election Nevada City Council

Another elected incumbent is seeking another term in the June election. And Erin Minett is the first City Council candidate to make an official announcement in Nevada City. She describes her first term as rewarding, challenging, and tremendously frustrating, at times. That includes the exodus of a lot of city personnel…

The pandemic was also unexpected, of course, and Minett says she’s eager to carry forward a revitalized future for the town. That includes attracting more new businesses…

Other priorities for Minett include wildfire prevention. She touts her establishment of a Fire Advisory Committee. Also, affordable housing. Minett says she’s a little concerned about recently-purchased homes being converted into housing that resembles Air B-and-B’s. She says those are not allowed in Nevada City, and will also adversely impact overall housing rental rates. The other City Council seat that’s open belongs to Duane Strawser. He hasn’t announced his plans yet.