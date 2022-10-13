Some Duplicate Payments Treasurer Office Error

Some residents who recently wrote checks for Nevada County property taxes or services, as well as services provided by a school district or special district, may have ended up paying twice. That’s for checks written roughly between September 21st and October 6th. County Treasurer Tina Vernon says due to an electronic processing error that occurred at her office on Tuesday, a total of three-thousand checks were duplicated…

Vernon says it appears that a limited number of checks were processed twice, but an exact figure is unknown…

Vernon says most banks have stop gaps for check processing errors, but not all. If you’re a Bank of the West customer, you will receive a credit back into your account for this duplicated charge no later than Friday. If you notice a duplicate charge, such as by checking your online statement, but are not a customer of that bank, please contact your financial institution and notify them of the error.