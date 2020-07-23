< Back to All News

Escaped, Unattended, and Illegal Campfires Concern in TNF

Posted: Jul. 23, 2020 3:10 PM PDT

The Tahoe National Forest is a beautiful place to escape, especially if you have been cooped up since March. But an increase in campers has also led to an increasein fire danger. TNF Public Affairs Officer Joe Flannery says this year there hase been a dramatic increase in escaped, unattended, and illegal campfires. Since May 29, when fire restrictions went into place, TNF personnel have resonded to twice as many escaped fires than in previous years.

Listen to Joseph Flannery

In addition to escaped fires, Flannery says there have been four times as many unattended campfires than escaped fires. An unattended fire is one that is in a ring but has not been extinguished and noone is around.

Listen to Joseph Flannery

Combined, there have been almost 100 fires in June and July that TNF employees have curtailed before they could turn into actual wildfires.
Flannery says that this time of year any fire outside of TNF campground fire ring is illegal.
He says that campers need to fully extinguish a fire before leaving the ring. Use plenty of water, stir the ashes with a shovel, and the check with the back of your hand that there is no heat.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha