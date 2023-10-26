EV Charging Stations Discussed For Grass Valley

The financial feasibility of electric vehicle charging stations is being looked into for Grass Valley. City Manager Tim Kiser told the City Council that the most desirable and fastest-charging stations, or Level Three, are not cheap, at 80 to 100-thousand dollars. And he said a grant recently expired with a company that also said that there aren’t enough EV owners here to support more chargers…..

Kiser says better charging availability would play a crucial role in addressing “range anxiety” and make EV’s a more practical and viable choice for consumers. City Councilmember Bob Branstrom owns an electric vehicle, as well as an e-bike…

But Branstrom said e-bike owners already have easily-accessible charging options that the city would not need to be in the business to provide. The development and distribution of public EV charging stations has become a focal point for governments, automakers, and private companies aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of transportation. The Council requested staff come back with more information to be presented at a later meeting.