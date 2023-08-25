Evacuating Nevada County- Forum Today

It’s the peak of fire season and there have been several instances in and around Nevada County that have required a group of residents to evacuate. A combination of evacuation warnings and orders were issued with the Highway Fire near the Little Town of Washington and the Reader Fire on Highway 49 heading towards North San Juan. The evacuation process can be scary and daunting to an uninformed person. County Analyst Heather Heckler says, Sierra College is hosting the community forum on Friday morning to help better educate the community.

Heckler says Sheriff Moon will explain the communication and decision-making process from first notice, through evacuation, and back to repopulation of an area. Also, the difference between orders and warnings and how to stay ahead of the game.

The Evacuating Nevada County Forum is Friday (8/25) at 10:30 am at Sierra College GV Campus, Building N12, Room 203