Evacuation Study Launched By Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 3, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

Substantial grant funding has been invested in what Nevada County says are three crticial wildfire and multi-hazard strategic plans. That includes an update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. And for the first time, the county has also launched an evacuation study, which features an online survey that’s available through August. Office of Emergency Services Senior Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, says the county has some unique challenges…

The county says with this study they’re intending to pair local technical expertise with wildfire behavior and traffic modeling. Keeble-Toll says the survey will help identify and prioritize feasible evacuation route improvement projects, among other goals…

The county is also updating the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, identifying risks and vulnerabilities common to the area, to help minimize the impacts of future natural disasters. Officials say updated plans are not only essential for prioritizing the most tangible solutions but they’re also important for establishing eligibility for more funding.

