Evacuation Tag Program Launched In Nevada Co

Another tool to speed up response time for emergencies, especially wildfires, is being made available for Nevada County property owners. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Jakobs says they’re offering free “evacuated” tags that can be placed outside a residence…

Among the highly visible places for the tags are a door, reflective address sign, mailbox, fence, or gate. Jakobs says the Sheriff’s Department also understands that some residents may be apprehensive to place a sign like this in front of their homes, believing it could invite criminal activity…

Jakobs also urges residents to keep the tags in a place you’ll remember, such as near a door, so you don’t waste time looking for it before leaving. Also, don’t return home to get it, if you forgot to post it. The free tags are available at most area fire district offices, in addition to the Sheriff’s office.