Evacuation Zone System Launched

As part of the statewide Wildfire Preparedness Week, Nevada County has launched its new zone-based evacuation technology. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Jakobs is the County Office of Emergency Services’ Operations Coordinator. He says residents are first asked to visit Know Your Zone on the Ready Nevada County website…

The county has been divided into 225 zones. Jakobs says this allows residents to be more proactive than reactive during an emergency, such as a wildfire…

Authorities will use zone names in CodeRed and Nixle Emergency Alerts, media releases, and social media. The county is receiving two years of zone-based evacuation planning and support services, free of charge, thanks to a donation from the private software company Zonehaven.