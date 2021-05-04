< Back to All News

Evacuation Zone System Launched

Posted: May. 3, 2021 5:15 PM PDT

As part of the statewide Wildfire Preparedness Week, Nevada County has launched its new zone-based evacuation technology. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Jakobs is the County Office of Emergency Services’ Operations Coordinator. He says residents are first asked to visit Know Your Zone on the Ready Nevada County website…

click to listen to Lt Jakobs

The county has been divided into 225 zones. Jakobs says this allows residents to be more proactive than reactive during an emergency, such as a wildfire…

click to listen to Lt Jakobs

Authorities will use zone names in CodeRed and Nixle Emergency Alerts, media releases, and social media. The county is receiving two years of zone-based evacuation planning and support services, free of charge, thanks to a donation from the private software company Zonehaven.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha