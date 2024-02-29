Even Before Storms Snowpack Rising

As foothill and mountain residents brace themselves for the coldest and strongest snowstorms of the winter, measurements were already looking promising. As of Wednesday, Department of Water Resources climatologist Michael Anderson reported that the Northern Sierra snowpack had climbed to 92-percent of average, after only being 60-percent a month ago. He says the El Nino pattern has finally lessened, resulting in colder air moving in from Alaska…

Anderson says total snowfall totals for the Northern Sierra could be eight to 12 feet between now and Sunday. That includes perhaps a foot above three-thousand feet and several inches for Grass Valley by early Saturday…

Wednesday’s reading also showed that the Northern Sierra snowpack was already at around 80-percent of the April average. The April survey is considered the most critical for the water supply. So Anderson says it’s great timing for these systems.