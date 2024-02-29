< Back to All News

Even Before Storms Snowpack Rising

Posted: Feb. 29, 2024 12:00 AM PST

As foothill and mountain residents brace themselves for the coldest and strongest snowstorms of the winter, measurements were already looking promising. As of Wednesday, Department of Water Resources climatologist Michael Anderson reported that the Northern Sierra snowpack had climbed to 92-percent of average, after only being 60-percent a month ago. He says the El Nino pattern has finally lessened, resulting in colder air moving in from Alaska…

click to listen to Michael Anderson

Anderson says total snowfall totals for the Northern Sierra could be eight to 12 feet between now and Sunday. That includes perhaps a foot above three-thousand feet and several inches for Grass Valley by early Saturday…

click to listen to Michael Anderson

Wednesday’s reading also showed that the Northern Sierra snowpack was already at around 80-percent of the April average. The April survey is considered the most critical for the water supply. So Anderson says it’s great timing for these systems.

