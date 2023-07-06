< Back to All News

Even More Delays For Omega Curves Project

Posted: Jul. 6, 2023 12:56 AM PDT

Hoping to ensure it’s completion in three construction seasons, motorists will encounter even more delays for the Omega Curves project on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, says work on the Lowell Hill section will be 24 hours, seven days a week, starting on Monday, with up to 20-minute delays…

Motorists will find portable traffic signals at two segments, at Excelsior Point and Upper Bear Valley Roads, through mid-August. The previous schedule had been weekdays, from 6am to 4:30pm. The other segment on the 14-mile stretch, near White Cloud, is already nearly 24 hours each day, with the exceptions of 4:30pm to 6pm and 4:30am to 6am. But Mohtes-Chan says that will also go to one-way control traffic round-the-clock in late August and early September…

The project aims to improve safety and reduce collisions, by realigning curves, widening shoulders, improving sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol.

