Even More Delays For Omega Curves Project

Hoping to ensure it’s completion in three construction seasons, motorists will encounter even more delays for the Omega Curves project on Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, says work on the Lowell Hill section will be 24 hours, seven days a week, starting on Monday, with up to 20-minute delays…

Motorists will find portable traffic signals at two segments, at Excelsior Point and Upper Bear Valley Roads, through mid-August. The previous schedule had been weekdays, from 6am to 4:30pm. The other segment on the 14-mile stretch, near White Cloud, is already nearly 24 hours each day, with the exceptions of 4:30pm to 6pm and 4:30am to 6am. But Mohtes-Chan says that will also go to one-way control traffic round-the-clock in late August and early September…

The project aims to improve safety and reduce collisions, by realigning curves, widening shoulders, improving sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol.