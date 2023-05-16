Even More Patience With WM Expansion Underway

Patience has often been a must, when you go to the McCourtney Road Transfer Station. And now the man in charge of it for Waste Management, Micah Smith, says it’ll be even more so, with the long-planned improvement and expansion project beginning earlier this month…

click to listen to Micah Smith

The goal is to complete the 20-million dollar project by the end of next year. Upgrades include expanding the entry road and building a large, new indoor building, with more scales, that will be able to handle a greater variety of waste streams. That includes food waste. Meanwhile, also speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, General Manager Larry Picard says they’re still feeling the strain of handling all recycling materials, due to winter damage that closed their facility on Loma Rica Drive. There’s no timeline yet for repairs…

click to listen to Larry Picard

But Picard is also now reporting that Waste Management is fully staffed again, after an extended period of driver shortages.