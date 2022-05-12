Evening of “Fee Speech” at GV City Council

It was an evening of “fee speech”, so to speak, at the Grass Valley City Council meeting Tuesday.

The city taking action on several existing fees adding some new fees and also choosing to wait on increasing several impact fees. The council did move to approve an 8% increase to the Regional Transportation Mitigation Fees-or RTMF- on new development to help offset costs that will improve regional transportation routes. The Nevada County Transportation Commission consists of members of all city and town and county jurisdictions and prioritizes funding to assist with development of projects that may exist in one jurisdiction but will benefit all jurisdictions. City Engineer Bjorn Jones explained an example of projects that benefit from regional fees, but also funded with local money.

New developments in Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and the County of Nevada all contribute to the transportation fund. All jurisdictions are approving the increase. The fees are tied to an inflation index and were not deemed excessive.

However, the city council chose to wait on increasing the local building mitigation fees for water, sewer, and developer impact fees until a study already in progress is completed. The council, including Mayor Ben aguilar did not desire potentially having increase fees twice in a relatively short period of time.

In a third agenda item the council approved fees for animal control to microchip animals that come into the shelter, drop off fees and adoption fees, and sterilization of animals left in the shelter for a minimum of six days. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard clarified fees are to help offset shelter and medical costs and don’t make a profit.

Council also approved an increase in fire sprinkler inspection fees on commercial system modifications if a system is altered