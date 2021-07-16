Everyone Gets Something From This COVID Fund

The recipients of what might be the last COVID Relief funding round for Nevada County have been announced. And for the first time for any round, all applicants got something. This round was devoted only to small businesses. And County Projects Administrator, Caleb Dardick, 79 have received up to five-thousand dollars in microgrants. He says although this was one of the largest funding rounds, at 250-thousand dollars, it’s also a good sign that economic impacts from the pandemic are easing…

The total amount for the recipients was 192-thousand-500 dollars. But even though there was actually money left over, also for the first time, Dardick says the rest is being kept in reserve, for now…

And the fifth round was also different in that it all came from a single allocation from the Board of Supervisors. It was part of the county’s 19-million dollar allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of one-point-three million dollars has been distributed from all five rounds.