< Back to All News

Ex-Felon Arrested On Numerous Charges

Posted: Oct. 1, 2020 5:22 PM PDT

A man has been arrested on four felony and five misdemeanor charges at a Grass Valley apartment. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it began with a report of a domestic violence incident between 32-year-old Robert Carr and his live-in girlfriend, on Sutton Way…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says Carr fled back into the apartment. Officers surrounded that portion of the complex, but Carr came out soon after and surrendered. He says Carr was under searchable probation, related to past violence against the girlfriend…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says officers did find a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin. He says there’s no domestic violence charges, since the girlfriend has not been located and has avoided all contacts by the department.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha