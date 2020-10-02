Ex-Felon Arrested On Numerous Charges

A man has been arrested on four felony and five misdemeanor charges at a Grass Valley apartment. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it began with a report of a domestic violence incident between 32-year-old Robert Carr and his live-in girlfriend, on Sutton Way…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says Carr fled back into the apartment. Officers surrounded that portion of the complex, but Carr came out soon after and surrendered. He says Carr was under searchable probation, related to past violence against the girlfriend…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says officers did find a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin. He says there’s no domestic violence charges, since the girlfriend has not been located and has avoided all contacts by the department.