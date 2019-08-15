< Back to All News

Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Today

Posted: Aug. 15, 2019 11:11 AM PDT

An excessive heat warning is in effect in Nevada County through ten o’clock tonight, but it will be also he hot tomorrow–just a couple of degrees cooler. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says it’s a good idea to stay inside if you can, and also maybe look in on someone else that might be likely having a problem dealing with extreme conditions…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

There is good news on the horizon, though. Holiday says this heat wave should be short, and we should be back to more of a summer normal by the weekend…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Temperatures in the valley are a bit warmer, with the Sacramento area possibly seeing highs of about 110 degrees.

