Exchange Students Need Housing

A group of teenage students from Japan will be visiting Nevada County to particpate in Cultural Immersion Class from the middle of July to the middle of August. But not all of the young students have host families to stay with while in the county. Partner In English Lanaguage Learning Tutor

, is running the program and needs to find hosts for at least three girls.

Steindorff says there are not a whole lot of requirements to become a host family, but you must be committed to support the student for four weeks. Students are in class Monday through Friday for 9:00 to 2:30, but transportation to Bitney High School Monday through Friday. Families need to provide meals, a bed, and support the student with about 15 minutes of simple homework assignments as well as exposing the students to as much english language as possible.*

Host families are also free to take students on additional weekend trips, and attend community activities.

For more information on how you can support one of the Japanese exchange stuidents, contact Kristen Stiendorff at 530-320-2189