Director Of Gold Country Senior Services Resigns

Posted: Aug. 1, 2022 12:19 PM PDT

After four years on the job, the executive director of Gold Country Senior Services has resigned. Janeth Maroletti says she can’t work with a new board of directors that she describes as “dysfunctional” and that doesn’t share a similar vision…

Maroletti says that’s stalled progress on a long-sought senior center. She says the board doesn’t want a coffee shop inside the center, where all proceeds would go toward maintenance and expanded services…

Escrow on a senior center site closed in November of 2020. It’s still slated for the old Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli building on Colfax Avenue. But more funding is still needed before it becomes a reality. Maroletti also mentions that the new board had been stalling on a new contract for her. Her old contract expired in May.

