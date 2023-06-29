Expanded Holiday Weekend Means Record Travel

With many people also taking July third off, more than ever are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. John Treanor, with Triple-A, says a new record is predicted. In California, five-point-six million is estimated, five-percent higher than a year ago, with around 80 to 85-percent driving. Treanor says inflation has eased and gas prices are significantly lower than last year…

And while most people are travelling by roads and highways, Treanor says flying has increased to the highest level in nearly 20 years. That’s even though there’s still a lot of airport chaos and ticket prices are up about 50-percent…

As usual, Friday is expected to be the busiest and most-congested day. So it’s always recommended that you try to begin your road trip before 8am, if possible, or wait until after seven in the evening.