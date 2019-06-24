Expanded Homeless Help Effort Launches

They’re called the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement team, or HOME team. And they’re now out in Nevada County, and also taking calls from concerned residents and people experiencing homelessness, starting Monday. Team manager, Joe Naake, says there are eight members…

click to listen to Joe Naake

It’s in partnership with the county and Hospitality House, Turning Point, and AMI Housing. County officials say a registered nurse brings an innovative element to the team, prioritizing health needs that will provide immediate care, build trust, and allow case managers to better assist individuals with accessing other services. Naake says they’ll be touring the area, including visiting homeless camps, from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday…

click to listen to Joe Naake

The Home team can also be reached during those same hours, at 470-2686.