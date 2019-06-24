< Back to All News

Expanded Homeless Help Effort Launches

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 12:26 AM PDT

They’re called the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement team, or HOME team. And they’re now out in Nevada County, and also taking calls from concerned residents and people experiencing homelessness, starting Monday. Team manager, Joe Naake, says there are eight members…

It’s in partnership with the county and Hospitality House, Turning Point, and AMI Housing. County officials say a registered nurse brings an innovative element to the team, prioritizing health needs that will provide immediate care, build trust, and allow case managers to better assist individuals with accessing other services. Naake says they’ll be touring the area, including visiting homeless camps, from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday…

The Home team can also be reached during those same hours, at 470-2686.

